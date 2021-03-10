'Things happened': Jaya is going back to US

MANILA -- Veteran soul singer Jaya is moving back to United States after the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on their family.

Jaya shared her plan of leaving the Philippines with her family in an article published by entertainment website PEP.ph on Wednesday.

After the lockdown was imposed last year, Jaya admitted that her mental health suffered.

“Naramdaman ko lang na nag-focus ako sa isang bagay na hindi ko alam, nalulungkot na pala ako, natatakot, at nadi-depress. I started to lose weight. Hindi ko na-anticipate na hindi na pala ako kumakain nang tama o sa tamang oras, o nag-one meal a day lang ako. Hindi ko 'yun napansin," the singer said.

Jaya faced another challenge during the lockdown when her husband Gary Gotidoc was rushed to the hospital due to a stroke.

“Hindi namin alam na na-stroke na pala 'yun. So, na-hospital siya, ako rin ang nagbantay, lahat… three days later, gumaling siya. Pero sa likod ng utak ko, parang, 'Teka... anong nangyayari? Nakakulong tayo, wala tayong work, at may asawa kang nagkasakit, paano 'yung mga bata?'' Jaya said.

After all the challenges, Jaya said she left everything in God's hands. And that's when she and her husband decided to return to the US.

Last January, after selling some of their properties in Tarlac, Jaya's husband and her stepson left for the US, where they already found a house for them.

“You know, God had better plans. He made us sell the property, nagbayad the same day… That was January 5… January 7, they departed. They were able to find a job 22 hours later and they were able to find a home to rent na ang laki-laki, ang ganda-ganda na parang pwede ba nating bilhin 'yun someday? Hindi naman binebenta… but you know, He provides. Things happened and things start to arise when your faith rises. That’s the reason why I’m going to the States because I think He’s telling me talaga to go there, don’t worry about it,” Jaya said.