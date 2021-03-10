Star Music releases Lance Busa's 'Ako Muna' music video

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Idol Philippines" finalist Lance Busa's newest single, a cover of "Ako Muna," which was originally recorded by Yeng Constantino.



The song about self-love was written and composed by Constantino and produced by Rox Santos.

The music video was uploaded in the official YouTube page of Star Music last Monday, March 8.



"Ako Muna" is Busa's first-ever single under the ABS-CBN music label Star Pop. It was released just last month on various digital streaming platforms.

"Malaki po ang pasasalamat ko sa kantang ito, kasi ito po ang tumatak sa inyong lahat. And there's nothing more that I would love for you to hear that before sa 'Idol Philippines.' Ito po ang bagong version na sana po ay magustuhan niyo," Busa previously said.

"Sana po mapamahal kayo sa kantang ito hindi lang po dahil sa napanood niyo ako sa 'Idol Philippines' but because this song has a meaning. Parang self-improvement 'yan, parang self-awareness. You will see your importance. Self-love 'yon, self-love. So kailangan natin magmahal sa sarili, bago magmahal ng iba," Busa added.

Busa finished in third place in ABS-CBN's "Idol Philippines" in 2019.

Prior to joining "Idol Philippines," Busa won the first edition of Michael Bolton’s reality singing competition “Bolt of Talent” in 2017.

