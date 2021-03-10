Sarah Geronimo excited to perform again for fans with 'Tala: The Film Concert'

MANILA -- Sarah Geronimo is excited for her major show “Tala: The Film Concert,” which will be shown on KTX.ph and iWantTFC on March 27.

"At first, parang napaisip din po ako, nag-worry din ako. Paano na 'yung work ko, ang dami ko pang gustong gawin, ang dami ko pang gustong ibahagi sa mga tao. Kumbaga, to give back sa lahat mga blessing na naibibigay at tiwala sa akin," Geronimo said in Viva's "Anong Ganap?" released on March 7.

She stressed that they'd been following health protocols and underwent COVID-19 tests to ensure their safety during rehearsals and shoots.

"At first 'yun nga po medyo challenging kasi nga kailangan lagi kang naka-face mask and face shield. Pero we made sure na everyone is tested. So negative naman po lahat ng nandidito sa studio. Medyo mahirap din kasi na nagda-dance ka na naka-mask ka and face shield. Social distancing pa rin," the actress-singer said.

Geronimo said she is grateful to perform again for her fans and supporters. Geronimo believes that with what's happening, people need entertainment.

"I am grateful to our producers sila Boss Vic (del Rosario) na sumusugal pa rin at naniniwala na kaya. At saka, all the more na kailangan natin ng mga ganitong klase na nakikita at naririnig ng tao -- to give us hope, entertainment, happiness and joy," Geronimo said

Directed by Paul Basinillo, “Tala The Film Concert” was set up at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Ang gusto talaga ni Sarah live concert experience so we were able to set up a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum,” director Paul Basinillo previously told ABS-CBN News.

“We shot for three days. Live ang tugtugan with Louie Ocampo, choreography by Georcelle of G-Force. Sarah herself enjoyed the experience because the venue is familiar to her as well as the people she worked with. The band members, na-handpick niya, the dancers, vocal support. Nothing was lost in terms of a real concert experience,” he added.

"Tala The Film Concert" marks Geronimo’s major stage comeback this year after weeks of absence on “ASAP Natin ‘To.” The show is also Geronimo’s first concert one year after she married Matteo Guidicelli.

Viva Records has also announced the production of her new album this year.

