‘Now at her happiest’: Marjorie, Dani Barretto pen birthday messages for Julia

MANILA -- Marjorie and Dani Barretto are grateful to see Julia Barretto at her "happiest" as the actress turned 24 on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Marjorie took time to greet her daughter a happy birthday.

"I feel this peace in my heart as we celebrate your birthday today, I feel your happiness, Jul. The happiest I have seen you in years,” Marjorie said in the caption.

The former actress also assured her daughter with comedian Dennis Padilla that she will always support her.

“For always and forever you have me, behind and beside you. Happy birthday to my daughter, my friend, my heart and my life. We love you so much,” she concluded.

Dani had the same observation, as she thanked her younger sister for being a good aunt to her daughter Millie.

“To my original baby and #1 fan, hahahaha happy happy birthday, my Juju bear!! Seeing you at your happiest makes my heart so, so, so happy,” Dani said.

“That’s all I ever wanted for you. Thank you for being an amazing daughter to mom, sister to us and auntie to Millie. May this year bring you more blessings and never ending happiness. I’ll always be here for you no matter what.”

Julia also marked her birthday with fierce beach photos uploaded on her Instagram account, just days after her boyfriend Gerald Anderson admitted their relationship in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda.

The young actress also posted a sweet photo of her and Anderson to greet the actor a happy birthday too last Sunday.

“Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful,” she wrote. “Happy birthday my love, I am SO PROUD OF YOU.”

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. He was then romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied ever being more than friends.

Despite the denial, many netizens still speculated about the two with some trying to connect separate pictures of Anderson and Barretto.

The two made their first public appearance together as a couple last Saturday.

