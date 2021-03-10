Nikki Valdez recounts journey as she marks her 24th year in showbiz

Photos from Nikki Valdez Instagram account

Actress Nikki Valdez marked her 24th year in the entertainment industry with a trip down memory lane, remembering her humble beginnings at ABS-CBN.

On her Instagram account, Valdez shared a throwback photo from the press kit of Star Circle Batch 4.

“Today, another milestone happens in my career as I celebrate 24 years in showbizness!!!! Wow wow wow, 24 years!!! Yung picture na ito was part of Star Circle Batch 4’s press kit launch. Di pa uso social media nun kaya lahat hard copy,” she said in the caption.

Valdez recalled how she used to take public transport to get to ABS-CBN for training, as well as to their shooting locations.

She also thanked a long-time friend, who owns a parlor, for keeping her hair fixed during launches and photo shoots, and all those who lent her clothes.

“Ang sarap balikan ang lahat ng saya, hirap at sakripisyo bago makapag-celebrate ng araw na ito — ang halos araw-araw na pagbiyahe sakay ang bus, jeep at taxi para makarating ng ABS-CBN para sa training, pupunta ng Hotel Rembrandt para mag-workshop at mga locations ng taping at shooting kasi wala pa naman ako kotse noon,” Valdez said.

“Sa mga taong nagpahiram ng pagkarami-raming damit para sa pictorial AND sa long-time friend namin na may parlor para sa pag-hot oil ng buhok ko para daw maganda ako sa launching at pictorial namin kasi 'di pa naman uso ang mga sponsor noon,” the 40-year-old actress added.

Valdez, who stars in the series “Bagong Umaga,” also thanked Star Magic and her handlers for helping her pursue her dreams.

“THANK YOU ng paulit-ulit at sobra-sobra sa Star Magic (dating Talent Center) headed then by Mr. M (Johnny Manahan), Tita Mariole Alberto and lahat ng naging handlers ko from Ate Melissa Remulla, Kuya Alan Real, Nanay Nenette Roxas to our current Star Magic head Direk Lauren Dyogi and current handler Ate Nhila Mallari and road managers na karamihan ay handlers na rin ngayon, sa mga mahal naming production people and sa ABS-CBN sa walang sawang pagmamahal at pag-alaga. I am where I am now because of all of you,” she said.

Valdez was one of the members of Star Circle Batch 4, along with Dimples Romana, Jericho Rosales, Kristine Hermosa, and Dominic Ochoa, among others.

