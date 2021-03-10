LOOK: Erwan’s adorable photo with daughter Dahlia and niece Thylane

MANILA — Erwan Heussaff appears to be relishing his new roles as father to his daughter Dahlia and uncle to niece Thylane, who are both 1 year old.

On Instagram, the restaurateur and vlogger shared a photo of him with the two girls holding hands, while being cradled by him.

Dahlia is Heussaff’s first child with his wife, screen superstar Anne Curtis. Thylane is also the first child of Heussaff’s sister, actress Solenn, with her husband, model and businessman Nico Bolzico.

“There’s a new El Padre in town. Sorry, @nicobolzico,” Heussaff wrote in the caption, referring to his Argentine brother-in-law.

Bolzico’s response in the comments: “I am so happy #Tilibolz has a male figure like you while I am out... but when #ElPadre returns, I am taking Dahlia and Tili with me!”

Based on their social media updates, Erwan, Anne, and Solenn are currently vacationing in Boracay with their children — their first trip as an extended family since becoming first-time parents.

Heussaff and Curtis only recently returned to the Philippines in February, after a year-long stay in Melbourne, Australia, where the actress gave birth to Dahlia.

The baby cousins were born within months of each other: Thylane and Dahlia turned a year old on January 1 and March 2, respectively.

