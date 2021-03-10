Julia Barretto marks birthday with fierce beach photos

MANILA – Julia Barretto recently made waves after she and Gerald Anderson publicly revealed for the first time that they are now in a relationship.

Just days after Anderson’s tell-all interview and Barretto’s post of their sweet moment together, the actress is making the rounds online anew.

This time, it’s because of the fierce photos she posted on Instagram taken by photographer BJ Pascual.

According to Pascual, he will upload a vlog about the shoot on Wednesday night which will be a special birthday episode for Barretto.

Following Barretto’s post, several celebrities quickly greeted her a happy birthday and complimented how good she looks like in the photos.

Among those who left her a message were Ruffa Gutierrez, Bianca Gonzalez, Janine Gutierrez, Mariel Rodriguez, and Iza Calzado.

Barretto turned 24 years old on March 10.

