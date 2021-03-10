Jeepney TV hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Jeepney TV has reached a new digital milestone as it breached the 1-million mark in YouTube subscribers, who continue to watch and relive ABS-CBN’s timeless and well-loved programs on the video-sharing platform.

As of writing, its YouTube channel has also generated almost 273 million lifetime views, a feat that follows the success of ABS-CBN Entertainment, which became the most subscribed and most viewed YouTube channel in Southeast Asia with 32.9 million subscribers.

“We are grateful to all our ka-Jeepney who have not only supported us on air, but who also propelled the brand’s growth online. We will continue to reimagine how else we can bring ABS-CBN’s legacy in terms of timeless content, so as to inspire and bring joy to Filipino viewers here and abroad,” said Jeepney TV channel head Cindy de Leon in a statement.

Kapamilyas remain hooked on re-experiencing complete episodes of their favorite ABS-CBN teleseryes, sitcoms, and fantaseryes like “Lastikman,” “Agua Bendita,” “Marina,” “Kampanerang Kuba,” “Home Along Da Riles,” and more which are all uploaded on the Jeepney TV YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, proof of Jeepney TV’s expanded digital presence are its Facebook page, which currently has over 4.2 million followers, Instagram page with over 106,000 followers, and TikTok account with more than 543,000 followers.

It is also gearing up for the upcoming launch of its own channel on Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu to house repurposed content from Kapamilya classics, as well as original digital shows.

In 2012, Jeepney TV was launched as a cable TV channel dedicated to taking audiences down memory lane by re-airing well-loved and timeless Kapamilya TV and movie favorites.

Since then, it has also ventured into producing original programs and reviving popular Kapamilya formats such as the pambansang game show “Game KNB?” hosted by Robi Domingo, currently simulcast daily at 12 noon on Jeepney TV, GKNB Channel on Kumu, FB Live, TFC IPTV and myxtv Global.

Beginning this month, the channel also airs FYE channel original programs like “KumuStar Ka” and “Magandang Kabuhayan.”

Jeepney TV is available via SKYcable channel 9, GSAT channel 55, Cignal channel 44, and on other major provincial cable systems nationwide.

