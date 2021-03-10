'Game ka na ba?' Sharon Cuneta teases Gabby Concepcion about screen reunion

MANILA -- Years after it was reported that they will be reuniting onscreen, Sharon Cuneta once again teased her former husband Gabby Concepcion.

On Instagram, Cuneta posted a photo collage showing her and Concepcion with their respective current younger onscreen partners.

Cuneta then asked the father of her eldest daughter, KC Concepcion if he is now ready, which seems to refer to their planned reunion film.

"Kala mo ikaw lang may batang partner ha?! Game ka na ba?! Ako walang kaproble-problema. You na lang hinihintay ng bansa!" Cuneta wrote in the caption, addressing Concepcion.

In 2016, it was reported that Cuneta and Concepcion will be doing a reunion movie, but due to a variety of reasons it was postponed. Despite this, the former couple insisted that they are still open to do a movie together.

"I never said no to the project. There are many factors to consider. I hope we can make the movie happen. We have been waiting for that," Concepcion said in previous interview.

In 2018, the two surprised their fans when they did a TV commercial together for a fast food chain they both endorse. That was their first time working together since 1992's "Tayong Dalawa." The two were first paired in the 1981 movie "Dear Heart."

Cuneta married Concepcion in 1985 at the height of the popularity of their love team. Cuneta remarried in 1996 to Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.

Currently, Cuneta is one of the judges of the newest season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Related video: