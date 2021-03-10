Finals night of Himig 11th edition to happen on March 21

MANILA – Another season of ABS-CBN’s Himig is coming to an end on March 21 where the best song will be recognized.



The Himig 11th edition finals night will be seen first via a livestream on KTX.ph at 7 p.m. for P199.

The finals will also be broadcast at 10 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel’s Sunday’s Best and TFC IPTV.



Moreover, the event will also be streamed on Kapamilya Online Live, the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Star Music, MYX Philippines, MOR Entertainment, and One Music PH, as well as ABS-CBN Music’s official TikTok account (@abscbnmusic).

Like the previous years, fans have a say on who takes home the TFC’s Global Choice Award, MOR Philippines Choice Award, and MYX Choice for Best Music Video by casting their votes for their favorite finalists until March 15.



To vote for the TFC Global Choice Award, watch, comment, and react to its Himig in-studio performance in this playlist.

The song with the most comments and reactions will receive the award along with US$1,000 for its songwriter.



For the MOR Philippines Choice Award, simply log in on YouTube and like the official audio-video of the entry of your choice in MOR Entertainment’s YouTube channel. Fans can check out this playlist to vote for their chosen song.



Meanwhile, 30 percent of the criteria for judging for the MYX Choice for Best Music Video award will come from the total number of views of the entries’ official music videos.



For this year, Himig features a diverse lineup of songs, interpreters, and exciting collaborations like Jeremy G and Kyle Echarri for John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan’s "Kahit Na Masungit"; Moira Dela Torre and Agsunta for David Mercado’s "Kahit Kunwari Man Lang"; Davey Langit and Kritiko for Kenneth Reodica’s "Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap"; and Janine Berdin and Joanna Ang for the latter’s "Bulalakaw."



It has also opened doors for rookie interpreters Zephanie for SJ Gandia’s “Tinadhana Sa ’Yo”; JMKO for Mariah Moriones’ “Tabi-Tabi Po”; band Kiss ‘N Tell for its entry “Pahina”; ZILD for Dan Tañedo’s “Ibang Planeta”; and FANA for Erica Sabalboro’s “Out.”

It will also see the return of previous interpreters KZ Tandingan for Danielle Balagtas’ “Marupok”; Sam Mangubat for Daryl Cielo’s “Kulang Ang Mundo”; and Juris for Jabez Orara’s “Ika’y Babalik Pa Ba.”

