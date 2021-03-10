Filipino pop star No Rome's new single 'Spinning' features Charli XCX, The 1975

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Filipino pop star No Rome has released a new single titled “Spinning” featuring Charli XCX and The 1975.

The track is a slice of pure, joyful, escapist pop that is testament to No Rome’s talent and musical ability.

To accompany “Spinning,” No Rome also worked with Japanese artist Hideyuki Tanaka and designer Samuel Burgess-Johnson to create a visual world around the release.

Additionally, No Rome, Charli XCX and The 1975 have teamed up with NFT platform Foundation to auction original artworks designed by Tanaka and Burgess-Johnson to raise money for three different charities.

Following the release of “Spinning,” No Rome is now gearing up to drop his debut album later this year.

Prior to this collaboration with Charli XCX and The 1975 for this single, No Rome has also worked with Beabadoobee, Jay Som, Bearface and Dijon.

