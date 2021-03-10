Amid breakup rumors, Aljur Abrenica pays tribute to wife Kylie on Women’s Day

Photo from Aljur Abrenica's Instagram account



Actor Aljur Abrenica marked the International Women’s Day with a tribute to his wife, actress Kylie Padilla, amid separation rumors that hounded the couple since last February.

Abrenica called Padilla her “queen” in an Instagram post with a series of his wife’s photos. In one of the photos, Padilla was also seen wearing her wedding ring.

“Many faces of our Queen,” the actor said in the caption.

A couple of days ago, the actress also uploaded a photo on Instagram showing her left hand wearing the ring, which netizens considered as a response to persistent rumors about their separation.

Abrenica also paid tribute to his mother, thanking her for teaching him the value of love. “Sa nagaruga at nagpakita sa akin kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng pagmamahal,” he said.

Last month, the actress shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships which triggered breakup speculations among the couple’s followers.

In since-deleted updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla wrote, “I’m submissive, not stupid,” and shared the quote, “More self-love, baby girl.”

Padilla has also since removed a February 21 post, where she is seen posing as if overjoyed, with the caption, “Free”; and a February 23 photo of a ring-less left hand.

The daughter of action star Robin Padilla, however, made no direct mention of Abrenica, 30, in any of those posts.

Padilla’s consecutive updates spurred speculations that her marriage with Abrenica was going through a rough patch. The two got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

