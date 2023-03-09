WATCH: Empoy, Alessandra reunite in 'Walang KaParis' trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer of “Walang KaParis,” the reunion movie of Empoy Marquez and Alessandra De Rossi.

Produced by Spring Films and Viva Films, “Walang KaParis” also brings together the breakout tandem with their “Kita Kita” director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.

The film’s title literally means “no match” or “beyond compare,” and is a play on Paris where the story is set.

It tells the story of Jojo (Marquez), a Filipino artist in Paris, who has had many lovers, but not one of them could fill the chasm in his life occupied by the mysterious muse of his paintings.

Then comes a day when a woman named Marie (De Rossi) walks up to him and claims to be the subject in his paintings.

“Walang KaParis” will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 23 in 240 countries and territories.