Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in the second installment of the hit Netflix movie 'Murder Mystery.' Netflix

Netflix on Thursday released a new clip of “Murder Mystery 2” showing its leads stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground.

Set four years after solving their first murder mystery, the sequel sees Audrey Spitz (Aniston) and Nick Spitz (Sandler) getting invited to a private island to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar).

Watch more News on iWantTFC

As the synopsis, however, suggests, trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

The movie sends Nick and Audrey on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful, and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

“Murder Mystery 2” is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.

It premieres on Netflix on March 31.