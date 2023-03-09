MANILA – Several netizens envied Maine Mendoza after she posted a video of Coldplay’s Chris Martin personally greeting her.

The clip, however, was taken six years ago but it was only recently that Mendoza shared it on social media.

“Hello Maine, this is Chris. How are you doing? I say happy new year to you. I hope everything is good,” the Coldplay frontman said in the video.

Mendoza posted the clip on social media to greet Martin on his birthday.

“Don’t know why I never posted this but it’s better late than never. Happy birthday, Chris!!! Thank you for blessing us with your talent and music. I LOVE YOU, @coldplay!!!!!!” she captioned her post.

Mendoza celebrated her own birthday early this week.

She marked the fourth anniversary of her relationship with Arjo Atayde last December. They got engaged in July.