LOOK: New poster for 'Little Mermaid' live action film

Entertainment giant Disney unveiled Thursday the new poster for its upcoming "The Little Mermaid" live action film.

In a tweet, Halle Bailey stunned fans with her pose as Ariel in a hand-painted like poster for the film, which will release its first trailer during the telecast of the upcoming Oscar Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila).

Check out the new poster for Disney's #TheLittleMermaid and see the official trailer debut during the #Oscars this Sunday on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ygY0cGNZTT — Disney (@Disney) March 8, 2023

Based on the original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, "The Little Mermaid" was first retold by Disney in 1989 with its hit animated movie musical, whose songs include "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea."

Bailey will be joined by Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

"The Little Mermaid" will open in theaters this May 26.

