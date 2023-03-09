LOOK: KathNiel, Joshua, Zanjoe head to Spain for tour

JUST IN: Zanjoe Marudo, Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are off to Barcelona, Spain for the first leg of G! Kapamilya Tour this weekend.



Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, and Zanjoe Marudo are now on their way to Spain.

The four will hold the first leg of their “G! Kapamilya Tour” this weekend in Barcelona.

They were spotted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday before their flight.

Bernardo, Padilla, Garcia, and Marudo are also scheduled to hold a show in Milan, Italy and Abu Dhabi, UAE as part of ABS-CBN Global’s efforts to entertain Filipinos who are based abroad.

Here is the complete details of their shows:

Aribau Multicines in Barcelona on March 11;

Space Odeon in Milan on March 12; and

A to-be-announced venue in Abu Dhabi on March 18.

"It's been a while since nagkaroon kami ng show abroad, especially kami ni Kathryn after '2 Good.' Ito na 'yung shows namin abroad tapos makakasama pa namin 'yung barkada namin. So we are very excited," said Padilla, adding that he, Bernardo and Garcia are excited to return to Spain where they shot their 2016 film "Barcelona: A Love Untold."

"Parang bonus na nga lang 'yung trabaho dito kasi ang ganda ng mga bansang pupuntahan namin. For two years hindi kami nakakasama every time mag-a-'ASAP' abroad and kapag may shows kasi medyo busy ang schedule,” Bernardo added.

“But now we're really happy kasi nag-swak ang schedule naming apat at naisip nila na gawan ng show sa mga bansa na espesyal pa sa aming lahat.”

For Marudo, the tour is the Kapamilya way of saying thank you to all the Filipinos abroad.

“Ito ang way nang pasasalamat natin sa mga Kapamilya na sumuporta pa rin kahit na ang daming pinagdaanan nitong nakaraang taon, nandiyan pa rin sila. Inihanda talaga namin ang sarili namin para makapagpasalamat sa kanila ng harap-harapan," Marudo said.

Co-presented by TFC and Star Magic, the shows will be hosted by comedian Eric Nicolas.

ABS-CBN Global’s Europe and Middle East events follow numerous overseas presentations of Kapamilya stars, like Star Magic’s 30th anniversary tour in the US, and the Las Vegas show of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in the latter half of 2022.

