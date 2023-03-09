LOOK: Jane de Leon wows in kimono during Japan trip

ABS-CBN’s Darna knew how to make her Japan trip in style.

Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon chronicled her recent vacation in Japan where she posed for some snaps while wearing a kimono.

De Leon looked elegant while wearing the traditional Japanese garment.

“Always listen to your heart… it brings you to magical places,” she said in the caption.

De Leon is coming off the success of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” which ended last February 11.

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

The finale episode even reached more than 224,000 concurrent views on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube live while occupying several places on Twitter’s trending list.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related video: