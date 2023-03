Actress Ana Capri is now pregnant with her second child with her Australian husband Dave.

She shared the good news through an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 8, as she uploaded snaps of her showing off her baby bump.

Capri and her husband got married in Australia in May 2019.

She was last seen in ABS-CBN's 2018 series "Ngayon at Kailanman."

