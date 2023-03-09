Filipino-American singer-songwriter Francisco Martin returned with a new song released this month.

Titled "Passenger Princess," the song pays homage to the viral TikTok trend of girls who don’t drive but get driven around.

Martin rose to fame when he joined "American Idol" season 18 in 2020, where he ended his journey in the Top 5.

To date, he has released several hit singles, including “Swollen,” which has amassed 6 million streams on Spotify. He also released his debut EP, "Beautiful Ramblings of a Restless Mind," in 2021.

Currently with 18,800 streams on Spotify, "Passenger Princess" talks about "how life is viewed through a wide-angle lens – cinematic landscapes of sunsets and the Pacific Coast Highway."

