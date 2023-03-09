Former 'PBB' housemate Fumiya Sankai returns to PH

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Fumiya Sankai has returned to the Philippines and will be creating more content in the country.

In an Instagram post, Sankai posed in the streets with some Filipino treats and beverages.

"Shooting vlog on the street ... Coming soon! Very Filipino style," Sankai said in the caption.

He also shared a video of his reunion with fellow "PBB" housemate Lou Yanong.

Sankai first rose to fame with FumiShun Base, where he shared vlogs about discovering Filipino culture. Sankai has more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

He later on became a fan-favorite when he joined “Pinoy Big Brother,” and went on to become part of several ABS-CBN shows and movies.

