Dream Theater coming to PH on May 4

MANILA — American progressive metal rock band Dream Theater is coming to the Philippines.

In an announcement Thursday, Ovation Productions said the band will be holding a concert on May 4 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

"American progressive metal rock band, Dream Theater, is bringing their Top of the World Tour to Manila! Catch them live at the Araneta Coliseum on May 4, 2023!" Ovation Productions said in the announcement.

Ticket prices range from P2,750 to P7,250 and will be on sale at ticketnet.com.ph.

Dream Theater is set to record their 16th studio album this year.

