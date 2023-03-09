Dionne Monsanto, husband mark 2nd wedding anniversary

Actress Dionne Monsanto is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Ryan Stalder.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, the former “Pinoy Big Brother" housemate uploaded their wedding photo as she greeted her husband on their special day.

"So grateful for you every day. You really are a dream. You really are my dream. Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary, my love," she captioned her post.

Monsanto tied the knot with Stalder in Switzerland in March 2021.

A month before their wedding, she said she is retiring from show business.

However, just last month, it was announced that Monsanto is making a return to acting as she joins the cast of “Unbreak My Heart,” which is being shot in Europe.

Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018 but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”

