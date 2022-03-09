MANILA -- Do you believe in destiny?

Newest Kapamilya love team partners Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada took part in the "Serendipity challenge," inspired by one of the scenes from the 2001 romantic film of the same title with Hollywood stars Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack.

In the movie "Serendipity," Sara (Beckinsale) asks Jonathan (Cusack) to choose a random floor in an elevator to see if their "faith in destiny" will bring them to the same place.

"We are going to play a game because we are so bored. What we are going to do?" Ilacad said.

"Basically when you watch 'Serendipity' one of the first scenes is where they both choose a floor separately and if they end up on the same floor, then it means it's meant to be. ...We are going to do it now," Estrada said.



"Let's test it, let's go," Ilacad said.

The two then rode an elevator separately. When the door closes, Ilacad hit the button 7. When the door opens, Estrada was also on the same floor smiling at Ilacad.

As of writing, the video which was uploaded on Ilacad's TikTok account has already reached 329,000 views since it was uploaded on Tuesday night.

The two, who recently held their first-ever virtual fan conference, will soon headline the upcoming series “Run to Me.”

Estrada and Ilacad got close when they entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house in 2021 as celebrity housemates. They eventually became a love team after their stint in the reality series.

While they are very close to each other, the two Kapamilya stars clarified that they are not yet in a relationship.

When asked if she thinks Estrada could already be her next boyfriend, Ilacad said: “Sabi nga ni Kuya, malalaman niyo 'yan sa takdang panahon. I am enjoying his company… What I love about KD is he helps me grow and I help him grow. We are like two plants watering each other and growing at the same time. It feels really healthy.”