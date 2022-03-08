Content creator Christian Antolin appears as Dr. Jill in his parody of the trending ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ dinner scene. Facebook: Christian Antolin / ABS-CBN

With convincing editing and comedic timing, a parody of the trending dinner scene in “The Broken Marriage Vow” has gone viral, logging over a million views in just few hours.

The parody sees creator Christian Antolin as Dr. Jill, the scorned wife portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria, as she confronts her husband and his mistress as well as the latter’s parents over dinner.

This time, however, Jill’s exposé revolved around David (Zanjoe Marudo) and Lexy’s (Sue Ramirez) partnership in “talpak” or online cockfighting.

As Jill, Antolin also had a fixation on the cochinillo or roast piglet served for dinner. Not even the ensuing argument or getting hit by Lexy on the back of her head stopped Jill from eating.

The parody immediately went viral on Facebook. Within just four hours, it already amassed some 1.3 million views, nearly 200,000 reactions, and over 7,000 comments.

The actual dinner scene in “The Broken Marriage Vow” aired on television the night prior on Monday, and similarly became a trending topic on social media.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.