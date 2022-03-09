MANILA – Marjorie Barretto made sure to greet Gerald Anderson a happy birthday as the actor turned 33 on Monday.

On Instagram, Barretto left a comment in one of Anderson’s posts expressing her appreciation.

“Happy birthday again! Thank you for all that you have been to our family,” Marjorie said.

She then described Anderson as someone who’s thoughtful, fun and kind, especially to her youngest daughter Erich. Barretto also thanked him for “always introducing new adventures to us.”

“Let’s celebrate when you get back,” she ended her comment.

Marjorie is the mother of Anderson’s girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with actress Bea Alonzo.

He was later romantically linked with Julia, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes." At that time, both denied being more than friends.

In his interview with Boy Abunda in March last year, Anderson finally acknowledged that he is happy with Julia.