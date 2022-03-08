Marcus Adoro releases 2022 Eheads calendar set

Marcus Adoro calls his latest work a “labor of love and is basically a gift, a love offering to Eheads fans.” Marcus Adoro calls his latest work a “labor of love and is basically a gift, a love offering to Eheads fans.” Marcus Adoro calls his latest work a “labor of love and is basically a gift, a love offering to Eheads fans.”

Marcus Adoro — the former guitarist and perhaps most eclectic of the legendary quartet as he has, post-band break-up, released music and become a surfer and a painter — has put out an Eheads 2022 calendar set.

The set includes a 2022 calendar, a tote bag, 2 refrigerator magnets, stickers, and a coffee mug each bearing paintings based on the now iconic Esquire magazine cover that depicted the band along the famed Abbey Road crossing during a tour of England back in 2014.

“This is a labor of love and is basically a gift, a love offering to Eheads fans,” Adoro told this writer. “The pages of the calendar are 13 quality prints of paintings I have done based on that magazine cover.”

“I took great care in choosing the right paper and textile for the tote bag in making this set,” added the artist.

“I also included some notes that describe the techniques in my painting procedure.”

The idea for the calendar set came about early in the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I sort of Mari Kondo-ed my little space at the onset of the pandemic and found boxes of the magazine (each member of the Heads was given about 100 copies each),” recalled Adoro of the process. Then this collector friend asked, ‘Pwede ka ba mag-doodle on the cover?’ I said, ‘Why not?’ and painted clouds and a made up logo of the band.”

“I took a photo of this and posted it online. People responded by asking if I can do a painting for them or buy prints. A lightbulb lit up in my mind and the concept was born.”

The whole project took a year to finish.

The calendar starts on February 2, 2022 and ends in February 2023. It has 22 pages and is priced at P2,222 with only 222 copies made.

So far there are 122 copies left as the first hundred are on their way to fans based in Europe.

Interested fans may reach out at Adoro’s Instagram @marcus_punkzappa and @marcusadoro.