MANILA – It appears Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil had a great time interacting with the dolphins in their recent date in Subic.

As seen in on the Facebook page of Ocean Adventure Subic Bay on Tuesday, the celebrity couple took a dip to hug the dolphins and receive kisses from them.

“In behalf of our Dolphin Friends, we would like to thank you Ms. Liza Soberano & Mr. Enrique Gil for your visit,” the post of the marine theme park said.

A day before their Ocean Adventure date, Soberano spread kilig among her followers flutter when she posted on social media new and sweet photos of her and Gil.

One photo depicts her and Gil gazing at each other’s eyes with a beautiful sunset in the background. The second photo appears like the two of them were about to share a kiss.

“You make my heart smile,” the actress simply wrote in the caption.

Soberano and Gil have been a couple for seven years.

Gil previously said they have discussed the possibility of settling down.

“Of course, we want to take it step by step. That’s why we’re getting into business muna. We are thinking about the future, but we have to concentrate on now,” he said in an October 2021 interview.

The two are set to make their television comeback this year.