Jason Dy, whose ‘The Voice’ championship made him a pride of Butuan in 2015, performs in his hometown for the campaign rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem on Wednesday. Screenshot

Jason Dy, champion of “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2015, returned to his hometown of Butuan City on Wednesday clad in pink and on stage, in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The “ASAP Natin ‘To” performer was among the guest artists at Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign rally at Guingona Park.

Dy, whose “The Voice” stint made him a pride of Butuan, had the crowd cheering with his signature tunes and with his endorsement of Robredo’s ticket for the May elections.

Aside from Dy, artists who performed at the rally included “Search for the Idol Philippines” finalists Lance Busa, Miguel Odron, and Matty Juniosa.

Dy and his fellow performers on Wednesday now count among dozens of showbiz personalities who have been joining Robredo and Pangilinan’s rallies in the past month.

The likes of music icon Sharon Cuneta (Pangilinan’s wife), OPM rock icon Ely Buendia, “Ako Ay Pilipino” singer Kuh Ledesma, and screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano have voiced support for the two candidates at separate rallies.