Horror icon Sadako launches YouTube channel

Photo courtesy of Sadako Well Living/YouTube

From television sets, she's now crawling out of your YouTube screens.

Horror icon Sadako Yamamura now has her own YouTube channel, where she shares her life when she's not scaring people.

Over the weekend, she launched her new channel called "Well Living," a reference to the iconic well where she usually sleeps.

Sadako's first two videos feature her in a positive tone, showcasing an up-close and personal look at her teenage life.

Her first video, uploaded on March 5, features a room tour, where the "Ring" antagonist showed her well and the cathode-ray tube television where she is known to crawl out of.

In the same video, she said she hopes to do more content, such as cooking, singing, gaming, and even collaborating with popular Japanese YouTuber Hikakin. She also asked viewers to suggest more activities for her future videos.

Sadako also targets getting 100,000 subscribers. As of this writing, she now has more than 33,000.

In her second video, released on March 6, Sadako answered 100 questions about herself, among them her hobbies and secrets to achieving her smooth dark hair.

Sadako's new YouTube channel is part of a marketing campaign for the upcoming movie "Sadako DX," produced by Kadokawa Pictures.

The film, directed by Hisashi Kimura, is set to open in Japanese theaters by the fall of 2022.

"Sadako DX" is the 11th installment in the horror media franchise that features the young vengeful ghost, marking 24 years since the character's first appearance in the 1998 film "The Ring."

Sadako is also the newest playable character in the survival horror game "Dead by Daylight."