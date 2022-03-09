Fil-Am actor JB Tadena joins 'Kung Fu' season 2

JB Tadena plays Sebastian in "Kung Fu." Photo courtesy: The CW

The CW series 'Kung Fu' returns for its second season and they're introducing a new character played by JB Tadena.

The Fil-Am actor shared that booking the part came after a series of rejections that made him doubt if he would get the role.

"I get this audition, same with a number of our friends within the community. And it says you know, 'hot chef.' I was just thinking in my head, there's just no way just because something like that usually calls for, you know, CW-attractiveness which is beyond the scale of 10," Tadena pointed out.

Photo courtesy: JB Tadena/Leslie Alejandro

He plays Sebastian whose story will unfold as the season progresses.

"I love Sebastian. He's a charming chef with an edge. He's very, on the surface, has everything together. He's confident, he's very charming, but like all these kinds of characters, there's something that's just beneath and there's so much, so many layers that need to be peeled before you get to him and his vulnerability. It's something I think that's in all of us, and it's fun to explore, and to do it with this cast has just been a blessing," Tadena said.

"Kung Fu" cast. Photo courtesy: JB Tadena

In Season 1, 'Kung Fu' garnered a loyal following and its groundbreaking Asian representation continues to provide a spotlight for previously underrepresented talents. Tadena said "it's pretty crazy because up until I booked this, I still thought it was an impossibility for me to play a love interest on national television, but it's here. It's happening. Slowly, we're making these strides. And I think, you know, it's going to be new for people to see. And I think they're gonna enjoy it."

Photo courtesy: JB Tadena/Leslie Alejandro

Tadena's past TV credits include a role as a Filipino soldier in an episode of 'Seal Team.' The actor will also be part of the upcoming Disney animated series 'Firebuds.'