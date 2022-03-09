Photo from Apple TV+ Twitter account.

English pop star Dua Lipa is set to have her acting debut this 2022.

According to a post by Apple TV+, Dua Lipa will co-star with Henry Cavill in the spy thriller “Argylle.”

Dua Lipa surprised her fans in her sparkly sleeveless gold dress dancing with Cavill.

They are joined by John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Dua Lipa rose to fame with her song "New Rules" in 2017. She has 3 Grammy awards under her belt, including Best New Artist.

She also won the Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia."

