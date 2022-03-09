MANILA – Dionne Monsanto is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Ryan Stalder.

On Instagram, the former Kapamilya actress shared snaps of their wedding day before describing how blissful the past year was for the two of them.

“This past year has been the most amazing, happy, and calm time in my life. Our growing family is more than I could ever dream of & hope for,” she said.

Monsanto said her husband is the reason she looks forward to waking up every single day “for you make my reality much better than my dreams.”

Greeting him on the occasion, Monsanto closed with: “Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary, Meine Liebe! Du bist mein Leben. Du hast immer mein Herz.”

Monsanto tied the knot with Stalder in Switzerland in March last year.

A month before their wedding, Monsanto announced her retirement from show business, saying she will be going to Switzerland to be with Stalder.

Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018 but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”