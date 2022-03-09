MANILA – Dennis Padilla is ringing in his daughter Julia Barretto’s birthday a day early.

Turning to social media on Wednesday, the comedian shared throwback photos with his daughter to celebrate the occasion.

The first photo shows them at Julia’s high school graduation, while his second post sees her as a flower girl.

“Julia.... Time really flies... Advance happy birthday... Love you anak,” he wrote in the caption.

Julia’s actual birthday is on March 10.

Just last December, Padilla said he and Julia were in the process of rebuilding their relationship again.

“Okay naman, although siyempre para kang nagsisimula ulit. Galing kami sa misunderstanding so now nagsisimula pa lang kami. One step at a time, building it up again,” he said.

“Kailangan lang talagang open ‘yung communication para lahat ng nararamdaman mo, nasasabi mo na kaagad, hindi mo napupuno. So ganoon din sa side nila, kailangan naka-open ‘yung communication at tuluy-tuloy para meron kayong magandaang napag-uusapan, may magandang napupuntahan ‘yung mga topics ninyo,” he explained.

The father and daughter have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. They appeared to reconcile last year, when Padilla was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Julia is one of Padilla’s three children with his former wife Marjorie Barretto.