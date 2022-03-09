Photo from Camila Cabello's Instagram account.

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello opened up about her split with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes relating to her just-released single "Bam Bam."

In an interview with Apple Music, Cabello said things change and that's how she's been after her breakup with Mendes.

"I think we were trying to get across in the verses is just that things change and things got really unexpected turn and showing that through the actual details of it," Cabello said.

"It has a bit bigger message because for me …I love Shawn and I feel like there is nothing but love for him and this song is mostly just about like how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and whatever it is that’s going on in your life," she added.

Cabello said "Bam Bam" teaches listeners that hardships make you stronger as a person.

"You don’t need things to get perfect to give yourself those moments of joy on the dance floor and in your life and in general," she said.

She added that her career was always her focus and it hasn't changed since her split with Mendes.

"My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life … My focus is really on how I can be a really well-rounded person," she said.

"My focus is just like, I can I live a happy life and be in a happy healthy relationship … I was doing therapy a lot, my focus has really shifted a lot."

Last November, Mendes and Cabello announced that they have separated through a joint statement they released in their respective Instagram Stories.

