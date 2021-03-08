WATCH: Clara Benin, Singapore’s Gentle Bones release ‘A Day At A Time’

MANILA — Singer-songwriter Clara Benin released on Monday the music video of her collaboration with Singapore’s Gentle Bones.

The track, “A Day At A Time”, is about overcoming difficult times.

The first-time collaborators recorded the song and filmed the music video entirely virtually.

The “visualizer,” as the music video is termed, shows small acts of self-care and interactions that can help one get through a challenging day, especially during the coronavirus lockdown period.

“She has great lyric writing and her voice is beautiful to say the least,” Gentle Bones said of Benin. “She makes music that I really look up to and always was a benchmark for me for folk music. So I wrote a song I thought she’d be perfect on and we managed to get it started.”

Benin, meanwhile, said she has known Gentle Bones’ music since 2013.

“I was an instant fan!” she said.. “At that time, I was just starting to build my music career so it was very inspiring for me to see Southeast Asian artists like Gentle Bones thrive in their music and artistry.”

“I feel very honored that he reached out to me for this collaboration. I guess the most challenging thing about this collaboration in particular was that Joel and I have never met in person before and we only met through this collaboration via a phone call!”