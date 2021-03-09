LOOK: Gerald Anderson gets a kiss from Julia Barretto on his birthday

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto shared sweet moments during the actor's birthday celebration held in Zambales over the weekend.

In a clip uploaded on social media, Barretto is seen giving Anderson a kiss after they were teased by the guests.

Their sweet moment happened after the actress shared her birthday wish for the actor.

"Appreciate you and may God bless you," Barretto told Anderson.

Aside from friends and family of Anderson, also spotted in the party were Barretto's mother, Marjorie, and Piolo Pascual.

Last March 5, two days before the birthday of Anderson, the actor finally confirmed his relationship with Barretto after more than a year of speculation in a tell-all-interview with Boy Abunda.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. He was then romantically linked with Baretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied ever being more than friends.

Despite the denial, many netizens still speculated about the two with some trying to connect separate pictures of Anderson and Barretto.



Last Sunday, Barretto opened up about her feelings for Anderson as she greeted the actor on his birthday.

“Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday my love, I am SO PROUD OF YOU.”

The two also made their first public appearance together last Saturday.

Based on a post by the Department of Transportation on Facebook, the two spearheaded a relief operation in Barangay San Agustin in Iba, Zambales to mark Anderson’s 32nd birthday. The latter holds a Lieutenant Commander rank in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Related video: