LOOK: Bela Padilla reunites with boyfriend in Turkey

MANILA — Five months after publicly introducing her boyfriend on social media, actress Bela Padilla shared new photos as they reunited in Turkey.

On Instagram, Padilla has been posting snaps of her overseas trip, with glimpses of her activities with Norman Ben Bay.

One photo shows Bay with a dog companion along a street of Ürgüp, a town in the historical region of Cappadocia.

Another set of photos, meanwhile, sees Padilla enjoying the sun at the beach, with Bay all-smiles in a separate capture.

“Let’s do nothing,” Padilla captioned the post, with a wave emoji.

“Drove seven hours from Cappadocia to Antalya because a tropical girl always needs the sea,” Padilla said in another post, referring to the beachside hotel she and Bay stayed at.

In her October 2020 post revealing her current relationship, Padilla had referred to Bay as “the one I met in St. Gallen” — a reference to her 2018 romance drama film “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” set in the Switzerland town, and an apparent indication that Bay is Swiss.

