Hands-on mom Janella Salvador excited to work again very soon

Actress Janella Salvador is enjoying every moment of her motherhood as she recently revealed her daily routine with her son, Jude.

On Instagram, Salvador bared her mommy duties including changing diapers and putting “Cocomelon” on TV for her son with partner Markus Paterson.

“This has been life for me recently. Wake up, change nappies, feed the bubba, try to go back to sleep, put cocomelon on tv, read some colorful books, burp the bubba, bathe the bubba, do a little house organizing, have friends and family visit.... all that jazz — and I’m not complaining,” the 22-year-old actress said on caption.

According to Salvador, she is trying to enjoy being a hands-on mother to baby Jude as she hinted of a possible return to work.

“I’m excited to go and start working very soon but I’m enjoying every bit of being a hands-on mum. This is the happiest I’ve ever been,” she added.

Salvador returned to the Philippines last February along with Paterson and their baby, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth to their son.

They have also released a vlog chronicling her pregnancy and birth.

Explaining why she and Paterson opted to keep her pregnancy private, Salvador said: "I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons.”

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it.”

Salvador and Paterson are planning to hold Jude’s baptism in Manila, once lockdown restrictions ease.

