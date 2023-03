MANILA — Irish band The Corrs is coming to the Philippines for a two-night concert.

In an announcement, the band said it will be holding a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on October 21 and 22.

"We're heading to the Philippines with two dates at The Araneta Coliseum in Manila this October!" the band said in an announcement.

Ticketing starts on March 19, 12 noon via TicketNet nationwide or online via ticketnet.com.ph.

The Corrs is known for hits such as "Runaway" and "Breathless."

