SNSD's Taeyeon, The Boyz complete 'K-Verse' lineup

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and boy group The Boyz will perform at 'K-Verse,' happening at the Araneta Coliseum on April 11, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@TAEYEONsmtown and @IST_THEBOYZ

MANILA — Taeyeon of the iconic girl group Girls' Generation and male act The Boyz complete the lineup for an upcoming K-pop concert at the Araneta Coliseum, the event's producer announced Wednesday.

In separate Twitter posts, MakeItLive said Taeyeon and The Boyz would also perform at "K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe," happening at the Big Dome on April 11.

Both acts join girl group aespa, which was the first performer revealed for the event.

MakeItLive, however, has yet to disclose the seat plan and ticketing details.

The show marks Taeyeon's return to the Philipines in over four years. She last held a solo concert in Manila in December 2018.

Taeyeon, 33, debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, which went on to become one of the most successful and influential female acts in K-pop.

She debuted as a soloist in 2015 with the extended play "I," whose titular single topped South Korea's Circle (formerly Gaon) Digital Chart.

The Boyz, meanwhile, entered the K-pop scene in December 2017. The 11-member band gained further popularity after competing in the reality competition programs "Road to Kingdom" in 2020 and "Kingdom: Legendary War" in 2021.

The group previously visited the country in 2019, hosting a "fan con" at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

