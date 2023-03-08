Liza Soberano doesn't mind being tagged a 'clout chaser'

MANILA – Liza Soberano does not feel bad when netizens label her a “clout chaser” after having met a number of international personalities.

In an interview in Bea Alonzo's vlog, Soberano noted that “there is no harm, there is no shame in clout chasing.”

“That’s what the industry is. That’s what I don’t get actually about the Philippines. Everybody is so afraid of social climbing or clout chasing. But our industry is all about exposure and collaboration,” she said.

“That’s what I love about America. They don’t see it as clout chasing. They see it as you getting the bag. They see it as you working hard to achieve your goals, being proactive with your career,” she added.

When she meets with world-renowned celebrities, Soberano said she is doing that to gain knowledge through them.

“I want to gain collaborations, more fans hopefully if they like what I do. If they don’t like what I do, that’s okay too. Pero yes, I do use their clout to help myself. That’s how it should be in entertainment I think.”

Although she is trying to carve her own path in Hollywood, Soberano emphasized that she is abandoning her career in the Philippines.

“I still want to be able to do stuff here by leveraging what I’ve achieved as an actress here. Pero for the next few years, ang focus ko talaga is in Hollywood because there’s a lot of work to be done,” she said.

“I am a nobody there so I still have to work hard and put in a lot of time and effort. I can’t do that if I am maintaining my career over here. But I still want to keep in touch with my fan base here.”

Soberano also reassured her Filipino supporters that she still cares about them and her career in the Philippines, but it isn’t just her focus right now.