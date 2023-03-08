'Labyu with an Accent,' 'Partners in Crime' coming to Netflix

MANILA – Two Star Cinema movies are now heading to Netflix after a successful run at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival last December.

The first one is “Labyu with an Accent” which marked the first team-up of Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria.

The story revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

The other film is “Partners in Crime” starring comedy superstar Vice Ganda and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, the comedy film follows the story of Jack (Ganda) and Barbara (Alawi), former "partners" who meet each other again before figuring in a crime.

Both “Labyu with an Accent” and “Partners in Crime” will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning March 25.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC