Korean actor Lee Jong-suk will return to Manila for a fan meet in April. Photo: Instagram @jongsuk0206

MANILA -- South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk is coming to Manila for an "intimate" fan meet on April 16, fashion publication L'Officiel Philippines announced Wednesday.

L'Officiel said the fan meet will be held at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City.

Tickets are available at L'Officiel Philippines' website starting Monday, March 13.

The 33-year-old actor last visited the Philippines for a fan meet in 2018.