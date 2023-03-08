Actor Coco Martin and love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kapamilya stars Coco Martin, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were among the top celebrity taxpayers in 2022, the Bureau of Internal Revenue revealed.

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa award na ito at maraming-maraming salamat sa dami naming binayad na tax," Padilla said in jest.

"Hopefully, this would inspire everybody to do our responsibility bilang Pilipino na magbayad ng tax," Bernardo added.

Other top celebrity taxpayers were Judy Ann Santos, Liza Soberano, Vic Sotto, Willie Revillame, Michael V., Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis and Maja Savador.

In her acceptance speech, Curtis urged Filipinos to pay their taxes on time.

"I just wanna say that now I am a mother, I think it's so important that we lead by example to the future generations and encourage others to think about the progression of our country as well for the future generations that have yet to come," she said.

"So, let's all lead by example and support the BIR and let's pay everything on time."