Android-18 band returns, releases single 'Sinungaling'

MANILA -- Pop-punk band Android-18 has returned to the music scene with its new single “Sinungaling” released under ABS-CBN’s DNA Music label.

Composed of Niokz Arcega, Kokoy Quevedo, Makoi Mendoza, Ian Moral, and Gela Quevedo, Android-18 was formed in 2011 and won in the 2015 Indie Rock Awards.

"Sinungaling," composed by Arcega, the band's guitarist, is about finding out the truth about the lies of one’s partner.

Arcega also produced the track with the help of vocalist Quevedo.

Previously, the band released the EP “Four Track Attack” in 2011, “Android-18 Saves The Day” album in 2015, and “Unloved + Space” album in 2019.

“Sinungaling” is now available on various digital music platforms.