ABS-CBN expands digital footprint with more YouTube offerings

ABS-CBN continues to expand its digital footprint by including more fresh and exclusive shows as part of its online content offerings on YouTube.

Currently, its ABS-CBN Entertainment channel has been hailed as the No. 1 YouTube channel in the media and entertainment category in Southeast Asia with over 42.6 million subscribers.

It houses Kapamilya Online Live, which offers on-demand streaming with a seven-day unli-replay of its shows, where fans continue to tune in to the thrilling and action-packed episodes of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “The Iron Heart,” and “Dirty Linen.” These three programs dominated primetime and amassed a combined total of 189,106,381 digital views for February 2023.

Music aficionados can also catch through the channel the livestream of “The Voice Kids” and “I Can See Your Voice.”



Moreover, ABS-CBN’s various YouTube channels will also have all-new “Made for YouTube” shows which would include the following:

“Pampered Pets” with celebrity guests Catriona Gray, Sam Milby, Karen Davila, and Tim Yap

“Sparks Camp" (Black Sheep’s latest offering)

“Star Magical Prom” (the talent agency’s first-ever prom night)

“Tatak Star Magic Celebrity Conversations” with Kapamilya stars DonBelle, Andrea Brillantes, KD Estrada

“Paano Two"

“Metro’s Most Beautiful Homes”

“BGYO x BINI US Tour”



Meanwhile, viewers can also continue to watch new episodes of “Love Bites Season 2,” “Teen Clash Extras,” and “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials” through the page.

Additionally, viewers can still watch episodes of “GG-Han” on CineMo’s YouTube channel where Joshua Garcia, Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, and Macoy Dubs give their hot takes on trending topics.

Over at the ABS-CBN Superview, viewers are treated every month to new titles of well-loved movies and series that are available for free.

Movies available for binge-watching for the month of March are “To Love Somebuddy,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and more which are available on ABS-CBN’s various YouTube channels for a limited time only.