Winwyn Marquez looks magical in new maternity shoot

MANILA – Winwyn Marquez looked like a princess straight out of a fairy tale in her recent maternity shoot.

In photos she shared on Instagram, Marquez can be seen wearing a sheer dress while flaunting her eight-month baby bump.

“Growing a little person in your belly is the most magical thing,” she wrote in the caption.

In a vlog she released last December, Marquez said she is excited to start a new chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome her first child.

"I am so happy. Me and my partner, we're both so happy. My family, everyone. Super saya namin. We're over the moon and I'm so excited for this part of our life and for this chapter to start," Marquez said.

"It's very emotional, actually. I'm so happy na I finally shared it sa inyo," she added. "We waited for the right time to tell everyone about it. Please pray for us, please pray for our small family. Please pray na everything will be fine."

"It's such a good Christmas gift for me and my partner, for my family, my parents."

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.