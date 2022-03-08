Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The official trailer of the movie "Greed," the comeback movie of Nadine Lustre, has been released online.

In the movie, Lustre and Diego Loyzaga play a couple who won the lottery. But things get intense and dark when their friend Dodong (Epy Quizon) finds out that they have the winning Lotto ticket.



Directed by Yam Laranas, "Greed" will stream worldwide via VivaMax starting April 8.

Last month, Lustre trended on Twitter after the teaser of “Greed” was finally released.

Lustre made her showbiz breakthrough via the Viva Films romance flick "Diary ng Panget" in 2014. However, she has been a ward of Viva Entertainment as early as 2009, when she was launched as part of the sing-and-dance group Pop Girls.

In 2009, Lustre entered a 5-year, exclusive contract with VAA. That contract was renewed in 2014 for another 10 years, or until June 30, 2024. According to VAA, the same contract was then renewed for another 5 years in 2015, moving its end date to June 29, 2029.

Lustre had "terminated" her contract with VAA in January 2020, calling it "oppressive" and "illegal." Viva insisted that Lustre is its exclusive talent until June 2029, citing the contract.

The move sparked a legal battle, which led to the June 2021 decision with the Quezon City Regional Trial Court directing Lustre to honor her contractual obligations with VAA pending the actress’ planned steps to go through labor arbitration.

In November last year, Lustre expressed that she is open to an amicable settlement to resolve her legal dispute with Viva Artists Agency (VAA).

“Greed” marks Lustre's first project with Viva since the legal battle between the parties.