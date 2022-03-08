MANILA – Liza Soberano managed to make the hearts of her followers flutter when she posted on social media new and sweet photos of her and Enrique Gil.

In the actress’ most recent update, one photo depicts her and Gil gazing at each other’s eyes with a beautiful sunset in the background.

The second photo appears like Gil and Soberano were about to share a kiss.

“You make my heart smile,” the actress simply wrote in the caption.

Soberano, 24, and Gil, 29, have been a couple for seven years.

Gil previously said they have discussed the possibility of settling down.

“Of course, we want to take it step by step. That’s why we’re getting into business muna. We are thinking about the future, but we have to concentrate on now,” he said in an October 2021 interview.

Last year, they launched a joint business, HKT Essentials, which offers affordable rubbing alcohol.

“We just want to make sure that when we have our own family, we’re comfortable. Basta we can live comfortably, we’re fine,” Gil explained.